The campaign ‘Metti la psoriasi fuorigioco’, a multi-channel awareness initiative on the disease promoted by Ucb Pharma, arrives in Naples on Sunday 30 June. Created to raise public awareness of the symptoms and causes of the disease, to promote understanding and support, to fight the stigma associated with it and to encourage dialogue with doctors and specialists, the campaign – as stated in a note – is sponsored by Sidemast (Italian Society of Medical, Surgical, Aesthetic Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases), Adipso (Association for the Defense of Psoriatics), Apiafco (Italian Association of Psoriatic People, Friends of the Corazza Foundation) and Anap (National Association for Friends for the Skin), and has as its testimonial Claudio Marchisio, former footballer and affected by this pathology for years.

After the launch, in 2023, of the dedicated (mettilapsoriasifuorigioco.it) and the connected social profiles on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, to spread correct and useful information on the pathology with clear and accessible language to all, the information proposal, now in its second edition, has achieved significant results with 185 thousand visits to the site and 97 thousand unique users. The impressions reached 15,252,329, with a coverage of 6,046,666. In the 1,437 comments received, there were many questions and curiosities about psoriasis or about the centers for diagnosis: everyone was always provided with an answer and assistance.

The initiatives implemented this year include a ‘road show’ which will visit 4 Italian cities. The first is Naples, followed by Rome, Bologna and Turin, where information and listening spaces will be set up, in which specialists, representatives of patient associations and some of the influencers collaborating on the campaign will be present. In particular, during the event in Naples, in via Scarlatti 90-98, from approximately 10.00 to 13.30, in addition to the dissemination of information material, there will be a moment of in-depth analysis aimed at the public, with interventions by Matteo Megna, dermatologist at the Uoc of Clinical Dermatology at the Federico II University Hospital, by Elpidio Cecere, psychologist, by Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco and by Valter Meloni, Vice President of Adipso.

Psoriasis is a chronic, non-contagious inflammatory skin disease that affects approximately 2 million people in Italy, 30,000 in Naples. It has the same incidence in both sexes and can appear at any age. The most common symptoms are dry skin, redness, itching and erythema, burning sensation and bleeding. However, psoriasis should not be considered only a skin disease. It is, in fact, a systemic disease, associated with many other pathologies, first of all psoriatic arthritis, which affects up to 30% of patients, in addition to joint, metabolic, cardiovascular and intestinal disorders.

The diagnosis is mainly clinical and its severity is measured based on the extension of the lesions, the degree of erythema, desquamation and infiltration, the response to therapies and the level of social and psychological disability it causes in those affected. In fact, psoriasis can have significant consequences not only physical but also personal, social and relational, negatively altering the patient’s quality of life. In addition to therapeutic solutions, to align the expectations of people affected by psoriasis with those of the medical-scientific community, it is important to promote a constructive dialogue between all those involved in improving patients’ living conditions.

“Direct communication to the public in the healthcare sector – states Federico Chinni, CEO of UCB Italia – has significantly favored the dissemination of information and knowledge, improving patient awareness and facilitating relationships with doctors. A pathology such as psoriasis involves heavy emotional distress and Ucb has always been attentive to the needs of patients; for this reason, in addition to proposing increasingly innovative and effective therapeutic solutions, it demonstrates particular attention to aspects that revolve around the pathology and which are equally important for the well-being of the person, including well-being and psychological balance. The ‘Put psoriasis out of play’ project – he concludes – is therefore part of a multidisciplinary context, aimed at creating a 360-degree support path for the patient”.