Under the pretext that it causes abortions, since 2009 the emergency contraceptive pill had been banned in Honduras, one of the Latin American countries with the most restrictive policies to terminate pregnancy. Now, President Xiomara Castro fulfilled one of her campaign promises and allowed it again.

In Honduras, abortion is illegal even in case of rape or incest. Furthermore, in a largely rural country, access to contraceptive methods and information on sexual and reproductive health is not easy. To all this, we must add that Honduras is the Latin American country with the highest rate of femicide, according to ECLAC, with 4.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It is the perfect storm for Honduras to be one of the countries in the region with the most adolescent pregnancies. One in four young people between the ages of 15 and 19 has gone through a pregnancy. Those who want to interrupt it expose themselves to risks of up to six years in prison or a clandestine abortion. The Honduran Women’s Rights Center estimates that at least 12% of maternal deaths in the country were caused by these unsafe terminations of pregnancy.

Any alternative to this pyramid of violence, no matter how small, is a relief: on International Women’s Day, President Xiomara Castro signed an Executive Agreement for the “free use and commercialization” of the emergency contraceptive pill (PAE ), also known as the morning-after pill. It was one of her campaign promises and a commitment to feminist groups in the country.

In 2009, the National Congress approved a decree to ban ECPs under the pretext that, as they claimed, it was an abortion pill. However, the pill acts before fertilization: it interrupts or promptly prevents ovulation to prevent the union of reproductive cells from taking place.

Despite the progress, from now on comes an even greater challenge: to ensure that the contraceptive pill reaches all Hondurans who want it.