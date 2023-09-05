Its success in the United States has led to rapid expansion in the European market, but also to supply problems to meet the demand for this injectable that suppresses hunger and slows digestion to lose weight. We explain what this drug is and how it works, with a private monthly price ranging from $250 in Europe to $1,300 in the United States.

It is not a drug without controversy. This drug, produced by the Novo Nordisk company, was originally a treatment for diabetes. However, its active component, semaglutide, slows down digestion, prolongs the feeling of fullness and thus causes patients to lose weight.

The changes are slow, the side effects are strong, and the long-term consequences are still unknown as it is a new product. However, it is becoming more and more popular: on the one hand, several doctors celebrate this option for patients who, according to their criteria, must lose weight for health reasons. On the other hand, the possibility of buying it outside the medical care circuits means that everyone can use it if they want to lose weight for cosmetic reasons.

The triumph of Wegovy, which is inflating the pockets of Novo Nordisk to the point that the company has become the company with the most value in Europe, shows the expansion of the market for slimming drugs, which are based on the fact that overweight It is a disease. However, he also teaches the deep fatphobia that permeates all layers of society.