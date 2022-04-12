Since genomic surveillance of the Covid-19 virus has increased, the emergence of subvariants has also raised concerns of a more contagious mutation. BA.4, BA.5, XE, are some of the Omicron bloodline names that are being closely watched for future implications. However, for now there is still not enough data to state that they are variants of concern.
