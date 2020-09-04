#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Since antiquity, bamboo has lent itself to many uses. Little known in Europe, bamboo salt has many virtues. “I use it when I cook, I find that it really makes food taste better“, testifies a resident of Seoul (South Korea).”It’s really something that everyone knows, all generations“, adds a passer-by. A young mother even declares to use this salt as toothpaste.

Ancestral virtues

It is also found in a traditional medicine pharmacy in capsules or tablets. “I have a headache very often so I hope the bamboo salt can help mer “, says a customer. Likewise, bamboo salt is said to relieve indigestion and muscle pain. In sports, this plant is used to make ecological bicycles. In a company, enthusiasts learn to design their own bicycle .

The JT

The other subjects of the news