A drug from the Japanese Eisai and the American Biogen shows promising results in slowing the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s. However, the consensus is not complete: some see it as a revolutionary advance, while others believe that the impact on the daily life of patients might not be as significant. We explain to them.
#Health #lights #shadows #promise #lecanemab #drug #Alzheimers
