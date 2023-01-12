Health | The level of heart safety is weak in Helsinki

There is room for improvement in preparing for cardiac arrest situations in all the cities of the capital region.

The municipalities in the Helsinki region did not get a good result in heart safety last year. In Helsinki, the level of heart safety was downright weak.

The matter appears in Sydänlito from the listingwhere Finnish municipalities and welfare regions are ranked in order of priority in preparing for cardiac arrest situations.

Among the welfare regions, Itä-Uusimaa improved its ranking and rose from fifth place to second.

According to the Heart Association, Kivijärvi had the best heart safety. The 12 municipalities that did not have any defibrillators, i.e. defibrillators, fared the worst.

Cardiac safety consists of, among other things, the number and location of cardiac arresters in the area and the first aid training residents receive.