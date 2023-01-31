





05:18 “Strike to save the NHS” reads a banner at a public health rally in London, Britain, on January 18, 2023. © Carlos Jasso / AFP

Since December, various sectors of health workers have been chaining strikes that are expected to continue through the month of February. They denounce the fatigue of a demanding job, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, and a salary that is not enough at a time of high inflation. Furthermore, according to estimates by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, between 300 and 500 people lose their lives as a result of delays in emergency care. Here an overview.