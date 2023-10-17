Serotonin is a hormone that regulates a wide range of processes in our body. Memory is one of them, but it also influences the digestive system. A group of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania found that low levels of serotonin following a Covid-19 infection can affect cognitive processes, although so far they have only demonstrated this in mice. We talked about the implications of the study with public health specialist Roxana Trejo.

