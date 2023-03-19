Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | The idealization of thinness is associated with a habit that exposes you to a wide range of symptoms – Pulling in the stomach can cause stomach problems and freeze the shoulders

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Health | The idealization of thinness is associated with a habit that exposes you to a wide range of symptoms – Pulling in the stomach can cause stomach problems and freeze the shoulders

Many people pull their stomach in without realizing it. However, the constant straining of the abdominal muscles can cause problems on different parts of the body, the specialist says. Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent ailments.

Many people have learned to think that a straight posture means pulling the stomach in. In reality, straining the stomach can cause various types of cramps and pain, says the specialist. Picture: Shutterstock

Raisa Mattila

3:00 am

Tea a little test and draw attention to your waist: do you pull your stomach in a little without noticing or is it allowed to bounce freely?

Many have learned to think that good posture requires pulling the stomach in. A culture that idealizes thinness also teaches to flatten the stomach and at the same time tense the abdominal muscles.

#Health #idealization #thinness #habit #exposes #wide #range #symptoms #Pulling #stomach #stomach #problems #freeze #shoulders

See also  Entrepreneurs | "You can hang out here if you're bored at home." HS Visio visited Hämeentie's concentration of hair salons and barbershops.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alcaraz disarms Sinner and will fight for Indian Wells

Alcaraz disarms Sinner and will fight for Indian Wells

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result