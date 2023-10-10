Archive image. Palestinian patients in the ICU of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, May 13, 2021.

The World Health Organization counts 13 attacks on the health infrastructure of the Gaza Strip since this weekend, when the Israeli Army began bombing the Palestinian territory in response to the surprise attack by the armed wing of Hamas against hundreds of soldiers and civilians. . However, attacks on health and lack of access to medicines and health services in Gaza have been a constant in recent years.

71% of the adult population of the Gaza Strip lives with symptoms of depression and anxiety, according to data from the World Bank and the Palestinian Central Statistical Agency. 25% of pregnancies are risky and 24 babies lose their lives every 1,000 births.

Almost a quarter of newborns are born prematurely, according to Unicef ​​data. And a third of permits to receive medical treatment in other, less saturated Palestinian territories are delayed or denied, as reported by the WHO in 2022.