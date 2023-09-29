Health | The health of employees is evaluated based on the body mass index, even though it tells almost nothing – A problematic way, says the expert

In health care, customers should not be weighed before they are asked if it is okay for them to step on the scale, the Eating Disorders Association emphasizes.

Overweight has become a growing problem in Western countries. In Finland too, the vast majority of adults are overweight, and one in four is obese.

Over 30 years old 63 percent of women and 72 percent of men are overweight. It means that their body mass index (BMI) is over 25. An adult is defined as obese when the body mass index is 30 or more.

The body mass index of millions of Finns therefore exceeds the upper limit of normal weight defined according to studies.

In the future, the situation will only get worse, say the forecasts. Obese people have more diseases than normal weight people, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, high blood pressure, arthritis and depression.

So it’s no wonder that healthcare is worried about it. But how should the matter be addressed?

Overweight the risks caused are screened, for example, in mass surveys conducted by occupational health. In their automatically emailed feedback, weight management tips are given, and overweight may be flagged as the employee’s biggest problem if his body mass index is over 25.

However, talking about weight is a sensitive matter, and the wrong kind of intervention might even make the situation worse.

A doctoral researcher at the University of Jyväskylä drew attention to the matter Pinja Päivänen in August, the message service in X. In his update, he stated that occupational health gives weight management tips even to people with eating disorders in this way.

Päivänen is a former journalist of Helsingin Sanomat, who has also talked about his recovery from anorexia in a newspaper article.

Leading The occupational physician Kaisu Norbäck Terveytalosta acknowledges that the feedback sent from the occupational health survey is automatic for everyone. It does not map, for example, a possible background of an eating disorder.

“Recipients of the feedback receive general information about the health risks of being overweight and an invitation to contact occupational health services as needed,” says Norbäck.

He points out that the feedback also points out, for example, that a large muscle mass can raise BMI above normal weight. According to him, BMI is only one measure in the survey, based on which the employee is offered an individual discussion.

He says he understands the irritation expressed in the messaging service X.

“We thank you for the feedback. It will be taken into account in our future development,” he says.

In healthcare is a big goal to reduce obesity. However, the way in which weight is tackled is often problematic, says the Eating Disorder Association expert Katri Mikkilä.

“Health care is telling people that he is the wrong type and obesity should not exist. The same thought pattern also underlies eating disorders,” he points out.

“Our culture is fat-phobic, which means that we dread and fear fat even to an irrational extent,” he reminds.

Mikkilä believes that the underlying cause of obesity is eating disorders, such as binge eating disorders, food addiction or emotional eating, much more than we know or dare to recognize. He considers it blatant that the occupational health questionnaire does not take into account the possibility of a history of eating disorders.

“For many people, mental recovery only begins when the low weight has returned to normal. In such a person, a call to lose weight can trigger a worsening of symptoms.”

The Eating Disorders Association has campaigned, among other things, that clients in health care should not be weighed before they are asked if it is okay for them to step on the scale.

“There are a lot of people who find it difficult and repulsive to go to a health care clinic, because they fear that they will be judged there based on the scale reading,” says Mikkilä.

According to Mikkilä, what kind of emotions weighing a person evokes can tell much more about their health than the number of kilos.

Also body mass index as a measure of an individual’s health has received criticism. According to modern understanding The BMI reading on its own tells almost nothing about a person’s health, but it still has a lot of power in society.

If the BMI is 27, we are not talking about large readings, Mikkilä points out. In his opinion, the body mass index range of 25–30 is often unnecessarily labeled as wrong.

“Are the health risks in this area already significant, or is it a matter of our culture’s thin body ideal influencing the assessment? The lower limit of the normal weight of the body mass index is also really low,” he points out.

Mikkilä estimates that with our current standard of living, the natural body mass index can be higher, not to mention those who have more muscle mass on average.

“If this is not accepted, people are unnecessarily driven into weight loss cycles and into hating their own body, as a result of which the person does not lose weight, but is more likely to gain weight.”

Terveystalo’s Kaisu Norbäck agrees that the BMI index as a measure of overweight is not simple.

“The matter was well recognized a long time ago,” he says.

One problem according to Mikkilä, the thing about health care is that overweight is dealt with sparingly even when a person does not come to seek help for obesity but for completely other things.

“Health care professionals seem to have an obligation to remind people that they are fat. It feels contradictory, because there is hardly a fat person who doesn’t know they are fat,” says Mikkilä.

If weight is brought up, the healthcare professional should also have the ability and time to listen and discuss the topic.

“It would be important to say out loud that weight is not about a person’s weakness or willpower, not about nutrition and exercise choices, but about a much broader issue,” says Mikkilä.

For example, according to Mikkilä, research into the human satiety regulation system is just beginning. More research information is also needed on what kind of connection trauma has with eating and obesity.

Kaisu Norbäckin according to occupational health care, there are many ways to support weight management. According to him, there is also a growing demand for support. However, according to him, the starting point is always the individual’s own choice, need and motivation.

“We respect that,” he says.

A health plan is drawn up for the occupational health client. According to Norbäck, you can get individual support from an occupational health nurse for weight management, use a digital personal plan or participate in online coaching in a group.

“According to the treatment recommendations, we offer the customer the possibility of medical or obesity surgical procedures, taking into account the person’s wishes and the overall situation,” says Norbäck.

According to him, the services aim at permanent weight control, and the experiences with them have been good.

How Norbäck acts himself when an overweight patient comes to his office?

If the reason for the visit to the doctor is not excess weight but, for example, an inflammation of the nail bed, it is not appropriate to discuss weight management, according to him. But if the patient comes to the doctor because of, for example, high blood pressure or diabetes, it is also worth going through lifestyle therapy in accordance with the treatment recommendations.

“I agree that the subject is sensitive. You have to be sensitive and tactful when talking about it. If you push the patient to lose weight, it tends to cause negative feelings rather than lead to results,” says Norbäck.

“Instead, I ask the patient if this is something you want advice or guidance on. Some patients answer that there is information, but the life situation is not such that there is no motivation or opportunity for weight control. Then I say it’s fine, let’s leave this and come back to it as needed.”