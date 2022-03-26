Italian healthcare of the future, seen through the eyes of citizens, this is what was illustrated at the event held in Rome, at the Cosimo Piccinno Auditorium of the Ministry of Health. The project promoted by Censis and Janssen Italia aimed to identify the guidelines for the health system in the next post-Covid period, responding to the needs of citizens and health professionals. During the first edition of the event, entitled “The Italian Health Day – The construction sites for the health of the future”, the data collected by Censis and included in the new report of the Centro Studi Investimenti Sociali were illustrated. The initiative was attended by numerous experts in the sector. Among the interventions also those of the General Director of Censis, Massimiliano Valerii; by the President of Janssen Italia, Massimo Scaccabarozzi, and by the Coordinator of the Health Commission of the Conference of the Regions, Raffaele Donini.