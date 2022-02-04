Cancer cases are expected to increase by up to 40% in the next 20 years, a figure that the region’s health systems are not yet prepared to sustain. Despite the panorama, research is moving towards better treatments and prevention systems to try to lighten the load. We spoke with Carolina Wiesner, director of the National Cancer Institute of Colombia, on the occasion of the International Day of the Fight against Cancer.

It is already the second cause of death in the entire American continent and in the world. Cancer claims an estimated 10 million lives, according to World Health Organization figures for 2020. And that number is only expected to grow in the future.

If 18.1 million cases were diagnosed in 2018, the projection is that this burden will increase to 29.5 million in 2040. The consequences will be felt in deaths, which could go from 9.5 million to 16.4 millions.

Proportion of cancer deaths in America. © France 24

The burden of this increase, if not prevented, will be unequally distributed. That’s why this year’s theme for International Cancer Day is “closing the care gap.”

“There are very wide gaps to guarantee quality care for patients,” recalls Carolina Wiesner, director of the National Cancer Institute of Colombia, in an interview with France 24.

“Reducing the gaps means that all patients have access to diagnostic and therapeutic technologies,” something that is a “challenge” for most Latin American countries. “We could say that developed countries have had more experience around cancer”, while in the south of the continent this “expertise in treating chronic diseases” is lacking, says the expert.

“It is a challenge to organize early detection programs, to have specialized centers and high-cost infrastructures,” he highlights.

Proportion of years lived with disability due to cancer in America. © France 24

Between 30 and 50% of cancer cases can be prevented

Preventing these gaps from widening as the burden of cancer grows will be the public health challenge for years to come. That is why Wiener insists on the importance of “government policies”, which are the ones that “have a real impact on the prevention” of this disease. “It is clear that in the case of tobacco, the increase in taxes has reduced the risk of young people starting to use it.”

Without going any further, smoking is the cause of two thirds of lung cancer deaths. But in addition to tobacco, it is also key to “avoid exposure to risk factors”, such as air pollution or pathogens that can cause cancer, such as the human papillomavirus.

Preventable cases of cancer, according to the WHO. © France 24

It is estimated that between 30 and 50% of cancer cases can be prevented by avoiding precisely those risk factors and investing more in systems for the early detection of the disease.

Getting to talk about eradicating cancer is only for optimists. “Given that cancer groups 120 diseases, it is a complex subject”, remembers Wiesner. “We will have to live with cancer for decades to come.”

Cancer cases caused by infections. © France 24

However, in some cases this is a tangible future, such as the case of cervical cancer caused by HPV, a disease that has a vaccine and that, if administered to the general population, can lead to its total elimination. .

Infections are usually at the root of 13% of cancer cases on the global average. However, in low- and middle-income countries they account for a third of all cases.

Advancing in the development of vaccines and their accessibility will be key to reducing these inequalities.