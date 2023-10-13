Health | The flu is now putting people to bed – Corona cases have increased, but many people already have immunity

The first ones are now sick with the flu. The number of infections is expected to rise to the level before the corona pandemic.

When the weather get colder, flus put people on sick leave and in bed again.

At the moment, common respiratory viruses such as adenoviruses and rhinoviruses, as well as some coronaviruses and parainfluenza viruses are circulating among us. All of these cause fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat, but for some also more severe respiratory symptoms.

“In the wake of the corona, influenza is also being tested more and more, but it often starts to rise only around the turn of the year. Now, individual cases have been found,” says Hus’ chief infectious disease physician Asko Järvinen.

The number of corona patients in the hospital has doubled since the summer, but the amount of virus has remained at a moderate level based on the analysis of wastewater. The corona virus types have changed again since the beginning of summer. However, according to Järvinen, it has not caused a very severe form of the disease, despite the fact that the type of virus in question is easily contagious and the vaccine does not protect against it very well.

It would seem that many people already have resistance to the corona through the disease they contracted.

“The corona virus is moving into our annual pool of respiratory infections,” Järvinen thinks.

Seasonal Influenza it is still difficult to predict the peak at this stage. Based on the number of cases in the southern hemisphere, infections may return to the level of the time before the corona pandemic, says a leading expert Niina Ikonen From the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

“The number of cases has often started to rise after the turn of the year, so that the highest number of cases reported to the infectious disease register have occurred in February,” says Ikonen.

In the last couple of winters, the disease peak has fluctuated due to the corona epidemic. Last winter, exceptionally, it already happened around Christmas.

Influenza vaccines are already available from occupational health and private health centers, but the public sector will only start distributing the vaccine in November. According to both Ikonen and Järvinen, it is definitely worth taking if you want to avoid getting sick.

“Based on what is known now, the influenza season does not seem to be very difficult,” says Järvinen.

However, he reminds us that the flu has hardly circulated since the corona era, so the population has less protection from the sick from the previous winter, which can intensify the flu epidemic.

Respiratory tract infections in addition, we and many other European countries have more A streptococcus circulating than usual. It is a bacterium that typically causes chicken pox in infants and angina, or pharyngitis, in everyone.

In addition, it causes various skin infections and sometimes very severe inflammation that goes deep into the muscles, which can even be life-threatening.

“It is unclear why streptococcus A has become more common, but it may be related to the fact that there was a break in its occurrence during the corona period,” says Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, the severe forms of the disease in Finland are not the strain of streptococcus A associated with the most severe disease, but the severe disease has been caused by several different strains of bacteria. The most severe skin and muscle infections are most common in the elderly, but also in younger adults, most of whom have a history of drug use.

Ikonen urges to stay away from the workplace when sick during the flu season and to take care of hand hygiene.

“We learned about preparing for the flu season with the corona virus, that if there are symptoms of a respiratory infection, we wash our hands and avoid contact outside the home as much as possible,” says Ikonen.