





The chimeric monkey, that is, born from two different embryonic cell lines, one of them dyed with fluorescent green that appears in the eyes and skin of the animal. © Cell

A group of scientists from Guangzhou University in China managed to implant embryonic cells from a macaque into another embryo of the same animal and thus give birth to the first chimeric monkey. This experiment, which had been successfully completed in mice more than 30 years ago, had never been achieved in primates and could help study the genetics of some diseases. Of more than 200 implants, only this macaque was born with a significant mixture of the two embryonic cell lines.