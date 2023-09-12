





06:52 Dolly the sheep in an image from February 3, 1997. © AFP

Sir Ian Wilmut, leader of the team that gave birth to the first clone of a mammalian animal from an adult cell, has died aged 79. In 1996, when Dolly was born, only mammals had been cloned from much less developed embryonic cells, and it was believed that achieving this with the genetic material of an adult was impossible. Of more than 270 tests, only Dolly survived. More than two decades later, we review the implications that this research had on current medicine.