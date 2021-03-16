GIt sinner, more beautiful, leaner and more efficient: The promises made by manufacturers of dietary supplements sound tempting, and many Germans are ready to believe them. Every third person regularly consumes vitamins, minerals and other food supplements in addition to their normal meals. Women and young people under the age of 30 in particular regularly take capsules, tablets, drops and powders – in the hope of doing something good for their bodies.

But this is often not necessary at all. “For many people, dietary supplements are completely superfluous,” says Martin Smollich, professor at the Institute for Nutritional Medicine at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein. Broadly based studies such as the consumption study by the state Max Rubner Institute from 2008 show that the German population is basically well supplied with nutrients. “It is also part of the reality that most of us cannot eat perfectly from morning to evening,” says Smollich. It is therefore important to differentiate. Dietary supplements could be very useful for certain groups.

Older people, for example, often suffered from calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiencies. Vegans could not meet their vitamin B12 requirements through exclusively plant-based foods. Pregnant women, on the other hand, would have significantly increased folic acid and iodine requirements, among other things. Before taking it, Smollich advises consulting a doctor. A survey on eating habits can often provide decisive indications of a possible deficiency. In order to determine the exact dosage of a preparation, however, a blood test is useful.

Overdosing can lead to side effects

Because if you take food supplements in spite of a good nutrient balance, in the best case scenario you will only produce expensive urine, in the worst case it can even be dangerous. “Preparations with dosages between 100 and 150 percent of the daily requirement are generally unproblematic; Significantly higher doses, on the other hand, can also be critical to health, ”warns Smollich.

The side effects of an overdose of magnesium, the most frequently bought food supplement in Germany, are still comparatively harmless with stomach and intestinal complaints. In smokers, too high a concentration of beta-carotene increases the risk of lung cancer, and too much folic acid increases the risk of developing colon cancer.

The nutritionist is watching the spread of the misconception that vitamin D protects against corona infection with concern. “Of course, a vitamin D deficiency is bad. The risk of contracting an infection is then higher, ”says Smollich. But those who are adequately supplied with vitamin D do not gain any further protection from an additional intake. On the contrary: an overdose could even lead to liver and kidney damage. In addition, there is the psychological effect that people who believed they were protected no longer kept their distance and no longer wore a mask, which could promote the spread of the virus.