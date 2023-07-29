Health | The evening at Prisma ended in the intensive care unit – 45-year-old Pauli needs a carer because he can’t remember

Pauli Levokari, 45, seems like a healthy and fit man. However, behind the scar on the forehead lies a brain injury that has changed Levokar’s entire life.

Pauli Levokari is a man who is forced to live in the moment. He suffers from a brain injury, as a result of which even this interview will probably be forgotten.

“I remember, that we went to Prisma. Then it’s quiet.”

In such a way Pauli Levokari times the usual Friday night two years ago, at the end of July 2021.

Or it had to be a normal Friday night like hundreds of thousands of other Finns: bonuses with a green card, shopping in the bag and spending the weekend with the family.