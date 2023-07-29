Health | The evening at Prisma ended in the intensive care unit – 45-year-old Pauli needs a carer because he can’t remember

Pauli Levokari is a man who is forced to live in the moment. He suffers from a brain injury, as a result of which even this interview will probably be forgotten.
“I remember, that we went to Prisma. Then it’s quiet.”
In such a way Pauli Levokari times the usual Friday night two years ago, at the end of July 2021.
Or it had to be a normal Friday night like hundreds of thousands of other Finns: bonuses with a green card, shopping in the bag and spending the weekend with the family.
#Health #evening #Prisma #ended #intensive #care #unit #45yearold #Pauli #carer #remember
Leave a Reply