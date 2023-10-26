Health | The easy life froze the children – according to the expert, “one plaster does not fix the whole thing”

Tommi Vasankari, Doctor of Medicine, signs the change needs for school sports presented by Heidi Rautajoki.

Medical doctor and director of the UKK Institute Tommi Vasankari signs the views expressed by the special expert of Liikunta ja Terveytieton Opettajat ry Heidi Rautajoki presented the needs for change in school sports.

Rautajoki said that nowadays children are even worried about the increased heart rate and sweating. He presented three measures: increasing the number of physical education classes, reducing group sizes, and making better use of physical education training already in elementary school.

“If the groups are smaller, the hours are more and the teachers have even more expertise, it can certainly have a really good effect,” says Vasankari.

Vasankari adds that school physical education classes alone cannot solve the negative effects of society’s passivation.

In Vasankar’s opinion, in addition to physical education classes, exercise is needed for school trips, other parts of the school day, as well as with family and leisure activities.

“A passive society has reduced the amount of movement to such a small extent that one plaster does not fix the whole thing,” summarizes Vasankari.

School sports and the school as a whole is impressive, especially because the sphere of influence includes the entire age group.

In life after compulsory schooling, the army is the most influential, but even that doesn’t measure up to school readings.

Vasankari believes that society will gradually begin to see the effect of immobility on society’s expenses.

He reminds that there has been variation in the number of exercise classes. For example, in the aftermath of the 90s recession, the number of hours was reduced.

“It has big consequences for one’s ability to work, the economy and even in the direction of national defense and retirement. I believe that this time we will think more about what can be done. The upheaval of society is such a big problem that the process of the school system alone cannot reverse it. Of the individual measures, it is still probably the most effective, because it targets the entire age group.”