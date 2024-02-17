Health | The doctor announced that Linda Nyman's career is over – wrong information started years of pain

Linda Nyman has found her passion for soccer again. He is one of the captains of Åland United.

An Italian doctor asked football player Linda Nyman, Did you know you have a heart defect. That was the beginning of a long torment. Now Nyman wants to share his story so others can get help from it.

Boom, pum. Boom, boom. Boom, boom.

Linda Nyman didn't yet know how his life would change. He sat in the doctor's room and listened to his heartbeat. He was nervous. Even more.

Boom boom Boom, Boom.

Nyman had come for a health checkup and was waiting to go to lunch with his teammates. The examination dragged on, more doctors came to the scene. They were speaking Italian and Nyman couldn't understand what they were saying. He felt the stress level of the conversation, it rose.