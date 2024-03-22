Saturday, March 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | The diaper is such a deep taboo that it can prevent a normal life and relationship: “Men often have no one to talk to”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Health | The diaper is such a deep taboo that it can prevent a normal life and relationship: “Men often have no one to talk to”

Adult diapers involve questions that shame prevents from solving. Diapers are only talked about in connection with scandals, although they are present every day in workplaces, homes and the Gaza crisis.

Anna-Stina Nykänen HS

IHumans have a versatile ability to do evil. In war, others are killed. But also in fairy tales and ridicule.

A video is spreading around the world in which the spokesman for the extremist organization Hamas makes fun of Israeli soldiers. The spokesman rants that the soldiers are coming against Hamas in Pampers. Pampers is an American diaper brand, word pamper means in Finnish to yüysääm and lellimä.

#Health #diaper #deep #taboo #prevent #normal #life #relationship #Men #talk

See also  17-year-old flees 1000 kilometers to Poland – and also saves the life of the cat Zaika
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How to detect fake images generated with AI

How to detect fake images generated with AI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result