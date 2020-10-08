Within the National Assembly, the deputies examine a possible lengthening of the voluntary termination of pregnancy. For Sophie Godu, gynecologist and early activist, this is good news. She has been performing voluntary terminations of pregnancy (abortion) for over forty years. For her, extending the period of access to abortion from two weeks to reduce it from 12 to 14 weeks would be a good decision, especially for all isolated women who discover their pregnancy late.

“Article 1, the one which provides for an extension of the time limit for an abortion from 12 to 14 weeks has just been adopted”, indicates the journalist Thierry Curtet, live from the National Assembly, Thursday, October 8. “The majority was quite clear, with 102 votes for and 65 against”, he explains.

