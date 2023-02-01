One of the most complete studies to date estimates the educational delay in children and young people who suffered school closures at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic at 35%. In addition, it concludes that this sinkhole is maintained over time until today. We discussed it with Dr. Óscar Franco.

More than 1.6 billion children and young people around the world were left without face-to-face classes for weeks or months in 2020. Covid-19 forced drastic measures to mitigate a health catastrophe and the effect of lockdowns is still being felt today.

A study published in ‘Nature Human Behaviour’ puts figures on one of these consequences: students who lived through the closure of schools suffer a school delay of 35%, that is, the equivalent of one quarter of the school year. It is an aggregate of dozens of other studies that gathers data from 15 different countries, three of them in Latin America (Brazil, Colombia and Mexico) and that concludes that this difference is maintained to the present.

Although there is less evidence of the effects of school closures in low-income countries, the study also shows a clear trend: the education gap widened for students from impoverished backgrounds, with less access to technology, the internet, and with a less friendly environment for studying.