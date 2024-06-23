Health|The ability to be flexible in your own circadian rhythm is very individual and also age-related.

About half of the factors affecting a person’s own natural circadian rhythm are congenital and inherited. The remaining factors are the result of various environmental factors and the result, for example, of the rhythm a person has become accustomed to during growth and development. The circadian rhythm is a well-inscribed characteristic, says the docent of public health sciences at the University of Helsinki Ilona Merikanto.

He cites, for example, a follow-up study by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) published at the beginning of the year, according to which only less than two percent of Finns clearly changed their chronotype, i.e. their internal circadian rhythm, from a morning clock to an evening clock or vice versa between the ages of 40 and 50.

“A little flexibility did happen among both evening crocheters and morning crocheters, i.e. evening crocheters either became more or less evening crocheters and morning crocheters became more or less morning crocheters,” says Merikanto.

According to Merikanton, the ability to be flexible in one’s own circadian rhythm is very individual and also age-related. When you’re young, you have more capacity for flexibility, until it slowly starts to decrease with age.

Sea stock estimates that Finland has begun to better understand people’s different circadian rhythms and their effects on health and work ability.

“It is more widely known that the circadian rhythm is not something that humans have chosen themselves. It would be good if we could completely get rid of all kinds of accusations that, for example, the extreme evening crocheters are lazier than others just because the mornings are more difficult for them.”

Merikanto hopes that in Finland flexible working hours would be utilized as far as possible, which would offer employees opportunities to take into account their own natural circadian rhythm.

In those workplaces where flexible working hours are not possible, in Merikanton’s opinion it would be important to take this into account, for example, in schedules. Does the most intense meeting have to be early in the morning or late in the afternoon, or could it be at noon, which would make use of both the morning and evening hours?

Merikanto says that according to a yet-to-be-published study by the University of Helsinki, remote work dramatically improves the performance, mood, motivation and endurance of evening workers, as they get more sleep and flexibility in the mornings. About 800 Finns who clearly define themselves as morning or evening workers, who started remote work for the first time due to the corona pandemic, participated in the study.

THL’s according to the Terve Suomi study published last year, 19 percent of Finns were evening crocheters, 22 percent morning crocheters, and most of the rest were more in the direction of evening crocheters than morning crocheters. This change towards evening activity has happened slowly in 40 years, says THL’s research professor Timo Partonen.

Based on the same study, 20 percent of Finnish adults do not think they sleep enough. This is most common among people aged 40–54.

Night owls experience insufficient night sleep the most, and the lack of sleep is usually greater the more night owls are concerned.

“There may be an obligation in the background that prevents sleeping, such as shift work or the daily life of small children. Some people just don’t want to get enough sleep, even if they know it would benefit them. Some are very busy and don’t have time to sleep, and there are also those who can’t sleep enough due to insomnia,” Partonen lists.

If a person has two days off a week and then he sleeps extra long, so to speak, to pay off his sleep debt, the feeling of tiredness may temporarily recede, but the longer-term risks remain unchanged, says Partonen.

“Lack of sleep changes sugar metabolism, raises blood pressure and strains the heart and blood vessels. Over time, these expose you to, for example, type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease. Only a clearly longer period, when you get enough sleep, makes it possible to pay off the sleep debt in its entirety.”

In the short term, sleep deprivation weakens concentration and attentiveness. In addition, there may be memory difficulties, irritability and a weakening of the ability to react, which often results in mistakes or even accidents.

According to Partonen, sleep-deprived people cannot reliably assess their own performance level and often think they perform better than they actually do.

Adult according to Partonen, the need for sleep is 6–9 hours, which means that someone who needs nine hours of sleep should really sleep for nine hours every night. The more regularly you can get enough sleep, the better quality and more refreshing your sleep will be.

According to Partonen, it is possible to advance the sleep rhythm significantly, but this requires regularity in terms of bedtime as well as movement and eating.

“In the morning, shortly after waking up, you should eat breakfast and stay in a place with as much light as possible. If you exercise, you should schedule it in the morning. It would be good to eat lunch at approximately the same time every day, as well as dinner – and before seven in the evening.”

According to Partonen, if possible, the regularity should also be maintained on days off, but individual longer supervisions on weekends, for example, do not yet mess up the new rhythm, if it is otherwise followed conscientiously.