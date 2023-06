It is a disease that feeds on humanitarian crises and Haiti is a clear example. After three years without detecting cholera cases, the outbreak began in October 2022 and it is estimated that it has already infected more than 47,000 people. It is a disease that improves its prognosis the sooner health care is received: in Haiti, 40% of the deceased did not manage to reach a hospital.

