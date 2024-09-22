Health | The calendar doesn’t tell you your real age – There is another metric that also predicts your risk of death

Health|Biological age tells about the aging of the body and it can differ from the calendar age by several years.

Juulia Jylhävä, who specializes in the biology of aging, has a research group at both the University of Tampere and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

Vesa Vanhalakka Morning newspaper

8:43 am

in Tampere the research that has started will find out whether today’s over 90s are younger in terms of their biological age than the 90s of previous decades. For the research, blood samples have been collected from more than 200 Tampere residents over 90 years old.