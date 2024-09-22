Sunday, September 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Health | The calendar doesn’t tell you your real age – There is another metric that also predicts your risk of death

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Health | The calendar doesn’t tell you your real age – There is another metric that also predicts your risk of death
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Main ContentPlaceholder

Biological age tells about the aging of the body and it can differ from the calendar age by several years.

Juulia Jylhävä, who specializes in the biology of aging, has a research group at both the University of Tampere and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Picture: Eriika Ahopelto / Aamulehti

Vesa Vanhalakka Morning newspaper

in Tampere the research that has started will find out whether today’s over 90s are younger in terms of their biological age than the 90s of previous decades. For the research, blood samples have been collected from more than 200 Tampere residents over 90 years old.

#Health #calendar #doesnt #real #age #metric #predicts #risk #death

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Salvini: “With obligations and prohibitions, no green but layoffs” | FP

Salvini: "With obligations and prohibitions, no green but layoffs" | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]