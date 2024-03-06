Health | The boss was shocked by Heikki Kovalainen's heart defect

Heikki Kovalainen was sidelined from the rally due to a heart problem.

Former F1 driver Heikki Kovalainen revealed earlier this week that he has an enlarged aorta in his heart.

The consequences of the hereditary disease revealed during a routine check-up last November can be really serious. Rupture of the aorta is almost certain to lead to death.

Kovalainen immediately withdrew from his current rally duties. The doctor told Kovalainen that he must avoid any activity that is even slightly strenuous.

This year, the Finn was supposed to drive the Japanese rally main series in the Aicello team. He won the class championship in the last two seasons.

One of Aicello's bosses Hironobu Makino said that the news about Kovalainen's health was a shock.

“When I heard about Heikki's situation just before the season, I was completely shocked. Considering Heiki's moods and his family's concerns, I had no choice but to make a decision,” Makino said Autosport by.

The decision means that Kovalainen will be replaced Katsuhiko Taguchi.

“We are sorry for the great concern this situation may cause. We ask for understanding and support for Heiki's recovery,” Makino said.

Tough one42, is awaiting open-heart surgery to repair a heart defect.

“I have no symptoms and I feel well. Now we are making a plan to solve the case. I hope we can get the surgery done, and I would be able to start recovery as soon as possible,” Kovalainen said according to Autosport.

Open-heart surgery is no small matter, as the name of the operation already indicates. It takes about six hours. During surgery, the heart is cooled and stopped for a part of the time.

According to Kovalainen, the success rate of the procedure known as David's procedure is in the range of 95–96.

“The heart is crushed with a very hard hand. Pain can occur in the chest for up to six months. It can take 6–12 months to be in full athletic condition,” Kovalainen said about the beginning of the week.