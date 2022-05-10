The parliamentary intergroup “The strength and the smile” was presented in the press room of the Chamber, which takes the name of the non-profit organization which for over 15 years has been organizing free beauty workshops for women undergoing cancer treatment. A job born thanks to the push of the League’s deputy Benedetta Fiorini and which has found wide support from many parliamentarians from all political groups. On this occasion, the new parliamentary group presented a bill for the deductibility of cosmetic products for women undergoing cancer treatment, with the hope that this could be approved by the end of the legislature. The conference was attended by all those who support the proposal, including the first signatory, member of the League Benedetta Fiorini; and the parliamentarians Alessandro Battilocchio (FI), Marco Di Maio (IV) and Paola Deiana (M5S). Among the interventions also that of the president of “Strength and Smile Onlus”, Anna Segatti and the psychologist and psychotherapist, Federico Della Rocca.