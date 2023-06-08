A world where the North Pole is not frozen is hard to imagine, but the latest projections estimate that it will arrive between 2030 and 2050, even in the most optimistic scenarios of global warming. An exhaustive study that collects forty years of satellite data also calculates that 90% of the responsibility for melting falls on human activity. If greenhouse gas emissions are not reduced, the Arctic could be an ice-free sea for six months of the year by 2100.

The melting at the North Pole would become routine within seven years every September. A scenario that would have dangerous consequences on a global level.

The worrying scenario would be impossible to stop, since it would be achieved even if, in the best of cases, all countries were able to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, as established in the Paris Agreements signed in 2015.

The situation would begin to take place between 2030 and 2050. This is underlined by a new study led by the Pohang University of Science and Technology, South Korea, scientists from Canada and Germany and published by the journal ‘Nature Communications’.

A much-feared moment — a summer in which the Arctic Ocean features almost entirely open water — could be coming even sooner than expected and has the possibility to become a regular event within most of our lifetimes, according to a new study.https://t.co/cdTjrR8qXc —The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2023



One of the problems with predicting when this might occur is that sea ice – that which remains at the end of summer and is considerably thicker than its seasonal counterpart – is notoriously difficult to measure because it is influenced by atmospheric and ocean circulation, as well as by the flow of heat between these two parts of the climate system.

But the most discouraging indicators indicate that it would take place in less than ten years. In other words, a decade earlier than the less optimistic calculations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have underlined. of the UN (IPCC).

These results highlight “the profound impact of greenhouse gas emissions in the Arctic and demonstrate the importance of planning for and adapting to a seasonally ice-free Arctic in the near future,” the authors of the research warn.

How would an ice-free Arctic hit the entire planet?

The team of researchers emphasizes that an Arctic without sea ice would affect both humans and natural ecosystems. And those who are outside the region do not escape this.

The reason? Arctic sea ice is an important component of the climate system, drastically reducing the amount of sunlight absorbed by the ocean.

Therefore, experts estimate that removing this ice will further accelerate warming, through a process known as positive feedback.

As part of the effects, the Greenland ice sheet may melt faster, already a major contributor to sea level rise.

Polar bears are some of the most affected by the melting of the Arctic. File photo. ©David Goldman/AP

In addition, the loss of sea ice in the summer would also lead to changes in atmospheric circulation and storm tracks, as well as fundamental changes in biological activity in the ocean.

“It is sad to see that these warnings have gone largely unheeded, with the consequences we now face. We hope that this first ‘too late’ maybe heard by policy makers, so that we can at least protect other components of our climate system,” said Dirk Notz, co-author of the scientific paper at the University of Hamburg, Germany. .

The impact will progressively be felt throughout the world. Warming in the Arctic could trigger extreme weather events such as heat waves, wildfires, and flooding in the mid- and high-northern latitudes. The scientists’ new calculations highlight that these extreme events will occur sooner than expected.

With EFE and international media