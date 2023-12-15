The national conference promoted by Cnel, the Aiom Foundation and the Bioscience Foundation was held in Rome to launch an appeal on raising awareness and reducing the burden of cancer, also through the activation of research for the identification of the prodromal factors that over the years can lead to to a tumor. This is the so-called “Cancer Driver Interception”, an innovative approach for the prevention of carcinogenesis.
