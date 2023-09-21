Three birds from the Galapagos, known to be a delicate ecosystem with multiple endemic species, have the H5N1 virus. This is one more example that shows the expansion of this pathogen through birds throughout the American continent. Although human cases are few, the virus is affecting the fauna of most countries in the region and has infected mammals.
