The 41st national congress of ACOI, the association of Italian hospital surgeons, ended in Rome. Three days, which saw the participation of Johnson and Johnson Medtech, of discussion with the scientific community around issues related to the sustainability of the national healthcare system. These also include the topic of surgical site infections and the value of clinical auditing. The congress will also focus on a reflection on some of the difficulties linked to the surgical profession, such as the issue of the high number of medico-legal disputes.