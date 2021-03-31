Health Television presenter Nicklas Wancke thought his cerebral infarction was a migraine attack – An insidious risk factor in the heart exposes cerebrovascular disorders

Yle’s morning presenter Nicklas Wancke unknowingly suffered a cerebral infarction in a live broadcast. A heart attack can be distinguished from a migraine attack on the basis of symptom evolution, advises the professor of neurology.

When Yle’s morning presenter Nicklas Wancke was preparing for the night tree on Wednesday evening in March, a disturbance suddenly appeared in his field of vision.

While reading the book, the visual impairment clearly stood out on the pages of the book. However, Wancke, 55, did not pay any attention to the matter, but thought it was due to a migraine and fell asleep.