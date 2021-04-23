Health Technology The founder of Mobidiag, which has sold almost 700 million, was left with a bone in hand, but the new invention is even more ambitious – “It would replace almost all pharmaceutical products”

“It’s good if I get mine,” says Jukka Ylikoski, Professor Emeritus who founded Mobidiag in the summer of 2000. Now a new device is underway that can help with many stress-related ailments.

April At the beginning, a news bomb hit the Finnish economic world. The Finnish company Mobidiag, which develops tests for coronavirus and other infectious diseases, had been sold for EUR 668 million. The buyer was American Hologics.

The deal was one of the largest in Finnish history. The purchase price also raised eyebrows because Mobidiag had plowed from one loss to another for decades. However, thanks to the corona tests, the unique technology it developed saw enormous value.

It took almost 30 years to mature into a product that attracts international investors.

And, as is often the case in such stories, the researchers who invented the actual method and the founders of the company are left with nothing but a beautiful memory of the drastic increase in value.

When more capital needs to be invested in a company at different stages, the founders ’stakes tend to dissolve into new rounds of financing, especially if the founders do not have the support of experts who understand the logic of growth companies.

That’s what happened To the founder of Mobidiag, an ear doctor To Jukka Ylikoski.

“We, the founders and innovators, were left to lick our keys,” says retired Ylikoski.

Mobidiag’s history dates back to the early 1990s. At that time, Ylikoski invented a new way for two of his fellow researchers to study symptomatic bacteria using molecular biological methods. The data obtained made it possible to make diagnoses, i.e. conclusions about the disease.

Ylikoski’s classmate professor Juhani Jänne had set up a center of excellence in molecular biology at the AIV Institute of the University of Kuopio, whose research was valued worldwide.

Soon Professor Ylikoski left for Kuopio. The diagnosis of bacteria and fungi born in Kuopio in 1992–1997 was further refined at the Viikki Institute of Biotechnology in Helsinki in 1997–2000.

In June 2000, Ylikoski founded Mobidiag, together with the director of the Institute of Biotechnology, a molecular biologist and professor Mart Saarman with.

An English fungal researcher became a partner Malcolm Richardson and the then CEO of Sanoma, which publishes Helsingin Sanomat Jaakko Rauramo as well as an engineer Heikki Rautajoki.

Developed in the method, DNA fragments of different lengths were PCR sequenced, i.e., they were sort of labeled for identification. A similar genome was then retrieved from the tissue or bacterium.

The developed method was mainly based on polymerase chain reaction or PCR. polymerase chain reaction).

PCR is one of the most important methods in molecular biology, by which, for example, any DNA fragment of a bacterium or virus can be amplified and thus a potential pathogen can be identified within a few hours.

According to Ylikoski, the aim of the bacterial study at that time was to solve the treatment of the common glue ear in Finland, among other places. In the adhesive ear, the adhesive-like substance prevented air intake in the ear, especially in children, and caused hearing loss and restlessness.

In the four-year tests, the bacterial cultures of the glue ears had been negative until the Ylikoski research group Panu Hendolin found the bacterium that caused the adhesive ear. Also involved in the development work Lars Paulin.

The studies developed a method for four bacteria and a fungus. The mushroom method, in turn, could help in studying another problem that shakes Finland, ie homesteads, Ylikoski says.

A promising market was seen for indoor air diagnostics, and the same method saw opportunities even for the treatment of Lyme disease caused by a tick bite.

The founders of Mobidiag are Professor Mart Saarma (left) and Professor Emeritus Jukka Ylikoski in front of the Institute of Biotechnology in Viikki.­

Development money Thanks to good relations and promising discoveries, tens of millions of FIM flowed into the company from Tekes and Sitra.

The first major investor in Mobidiag was the University of Helsinki Fund.

Mobidiag’s business idea was basically dizzying.

When all infectious diseases were caused by a microbe, the idea of ​​Mobidiag was to develop a microbiological diagnostics that would quickly detect symptoms and treatment.

There was even talk of the so-called. bed-side diagnostics: The doctor takes a special sample from the patient and places it on a diagnostic platform, and soon the microbe is identified and appropriate treatment can be started.

Such a platform was sought to be developed by Motorola, which at the time was one of the world’s leading phone manufacturers. Mobidiag entered into a license agreement with it. However, the platform never worked.

A researcher qualified at Stanford University was recruited as CEO Simo Nikkari.

5,000 square meters of the best research space was leased from the Helsinki Biomedicum Research Center.

Mobidiag got off to a promising start.

According to Ylikoski, the main thanks go to the Institute of Biotechnology for methods and to the Ear Clinic of the University of Helsinki for patient testing.

“Using PCR, we identified 4 to 5 upper respiratory bacteria, but that project ran out of resources.”

The glue ear project was allowed to stay, and the researchers who found it burned their heads and left the company.

The company’s economists then fired mushroom researcher Richardson because he spent too much time with them at international conferences.

Ylikoski’s dual role as an entrepreneur and professor at Korvaklinika also aroused indignation. “Good thing I didn’t get fired when I examined buccal and ear samples in the company with extra state aid.”

Although Mobidiag’s billing was small, colleagues resented Ylikoski’s commissioning of studies from the company in which he was the owner.

“I was tried to be expelled from the faculty council, but I was allowed to hold office.”

Mobidiag’s spearhead strategy was to develop diagnostics of homesteads and thereby obtain income funding to develop further methods, Ylikoski says.

The project became nothing.

In 2005 Ylikoski and Mart Saarma still owned a total of 10 percent of Mobidiag when they decided to give up running the company.

In the new financing rounds, their holdings were diluted so that Ylikoski’s initial 40 percent stake in the company has dwindled to 0.01 percent. Ylikoski has not made any new investments in the company.

“Now there are 45 million shares and I have 4,500 shares. However, my own invested EUR 8,000 should be repaid. ”

In 2013 Mobidiag merged with the French company Genewave and the Finnish company Amplidiag, and became the company’s CEO Tuomas Tenkanen.

Ylikoski and Saarma praise Tenka as a good expert and biochemist.

“He has been admirably creative and has kept the company alive through hardships. Now he is doing a great result, thank you Korona, ”says Ylikoski.

He said all of Mobidiag’s first-time owners lacked growth company expertise, but the adventure was about “business world college”.

Tenkanen says it has rejected the offer for the first time to invest in and become a shareholder in Mobidiag. He considered the company’s hardware platform obsolete.

Half a year later, the idea arose to combine Genewave’s equipment technology in France, Tenkanen’s enzyme expertise, Amblidiag’s patents and gastrotests, and Mobidiag’s technology.

“It was unique that the startup had such a wide range of technologies in possession. I thought that if I didn’t leave, I would be annoyed, ”Tenkanen justifies his successful risk-taking.

Mobidiag’s Development Director Kari Kataja (left) and CEO Tuomas Tenkanen in October 2019 next to the test line.­

One of the most important aspects of success is that Tenkanen spent a year before the merger ensuring that technological solutions can be scaled in production with growth.

Mobidiag continues to rely on early methods that are now technologically advanced.

Over 130 million euros have been invested in the development of the company’s technology over the years, and the company had already accumulated more than 50 million euros in debt.

As a result of the interest rate pandemic, net sales increased from EUR 5 million in 2019 to approximately EUR 35 million last year.

Research Director Mart Saarma continued his career in Viikki as a long-term director of the Institute of Biotechnology. He was also founding Herantis Pharma, a drug developer for Parkinson’s disease, listed on the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges.

“I have studied why nerve cells die in Parkinson’s disease. Our research team found a completely new protein that can save degenerated nerve cells and repair them to some extent, ”says Saarma.

The University of Helsinki licenses that protein to Herantis.

Academician Saarma of the Estonian Academy of Sciences owns about 1.5 percent of Herantis Pharma. He is also involved in another listed drug development company, Nanoform. “There, I am not the founder, but I’ve been there from the beginning involved as a partner and shareholder.”

Zeal attempting – or seeking new and better treatments – has not waned in Ylikoski either.

The new development project is a future-based treatment based on bioelectronic medicine, which, according to Ylikoski, would replace almost all products in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Most drugs would no longer be needed if it worked as expected.”

The development work leading to this device began when Ylikoski focused on tinnitus after Mobidiag, ie ringing in the ears. It is a common problem that was not considered a cure.

The sound of tinnitus usually does not require treatment, but the stress caused by it, Ylikoski says.

“In a state of stress, the balance of our nervous system is upset, so that the parasympathetic activity responsible for health and well-being is impaired.”

Like According to Ylikoski, the collapse of parasympathetic activity also often occurs in, for example, covid-19 and its long-lasting version of the disease.

A specific treatment for stress-related ailments is to increase parasympathetic activity, which can take place through relaxation exercises or by activating the nervous system responsible for parasympathetic activity with weak electrical impulses, Ylikoski says.

“Stress is at least part of the cause of more than two-thirds of illnesses,” Ylikoski says. “The device is ready.”