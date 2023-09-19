“The San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome opens to cardiac surgery. One year after accreditation, thanks to the work of the GVM hospital group, leader in cardiovascular diseases, the site has achieved important results at a regional and national level, achieving significant numbers in terms of interventions performed. This is thanks above all to an important combination of two factors: high-level training and technology, fundamental for increasingly cutting-edge types of interventions such as transcatheter and minimally invasive surgery”