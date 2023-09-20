Make health education a compulsory school subject. This is the objective of a project that sees allies of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and the Culture and Education Commission of Palazzo Madama: a national tour that will bring 10 senators to the desks of 11 Italian institutes.

To date, the president of the Culture and Education Commission Roberto Marti (Puglia) and the senators Giusy Versace (Lombardy), Luca Pirondini (Liguria), Paolo Marcheschi (Tuscany), Antonio Guidi (Marche), Andrea Crisanti (Lazio) have joined the initiative. , Vincenza Aloisio (Campania), Giulia Cosenza (Campania), Mario Occhiuto (Calabria) and Carmela Bucalo (Sicily). From 22 to 25 September, and from 13 to 16 October, they will be engaged in a series of appointments with students and teachers to talk about the culture of prevention. In the schools involved, each senator will be supported by a representative from the Veronesi Foundation.

The meetings, with a scientific slant – the organization explains – involve the involvement of children in workshops on nutrition for primary school, and on pollution for secondary school. Students will play to put together a digital ‘shopping cart’ and then analyze its calories and nutrients, and to discover, again through playful activities, the most common polluting sources of the air we breathe.

The project – we read in a note – is the result of numerous and fruitful meetings between the Veronesi Foundation and Senator Marti. The idea was born from the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which has long advocated an interconnection between health and the education system, encouraging all policies that focus on the value of prevention for the protection of citizens’ well-being and the maintenance of systems and organizations in the face of the challenges of the near future. The initiative lays the foundations for a legislative process aimed at making health a compulsory subject in every school of any type and level, as privileged contexts for cultivating and rooting good habits and correct lifestyles, to protect both individual and public health. public.

“Investing in prevention, transmitting the value of health as an integral part of the individual’s educational path – declares Marti – is essential to guarantee well-being and longevity for citizens, protect ourselves from fake news and safeguard the efficiency of our healthcare system, both more so in the face of the constant increase in cardiovascular and oncological pathologies, diseases that strongly impact the expectancy and quality of life. This cannot be taken for granted and requires a joint effort on the institutional front, the support of science and the implementation of what offered by technological advancement, a commitment that the Commission intends to support with concreteness and responsibility so that it can find full correspondence in the legislative dimension”.

“For years the Foundation has been involved in schools to promote health education”, recalls Paolo Veronesi, president of the organization named after his father Umberto. “A constant commitment that it carries out throughout the national territory – underlines the breast specialist – thanks also to the Memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Education and Merit, so that young people can become aware of the importance of following healthy and correct lifestyles to protect their health”.