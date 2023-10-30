“We are very fortunate in the field of epilepsy, because now we have the possibility of using a cannabis-based drug, therefore a true pharmacological pharmaceutical product, for the treatment of some forms of drug-resistant epilepsy, namely Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and tuberous sclerosis”. Dr. Laura Tassi, president of the Lice – Italian League against Epilepsy, said this on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.