(Adnkronos) – “Initiatives such as that of Ail are very important because they correlate two issues such as the environment and human health”. So the Sub Commissioner for landfill reclamation, Nino Tarantino, on the sidelines of the convention organized by the Ail entitled ‘Treating and taking care’, now in its third edition. “From a European regulatory point of view, landfills are increasingly a residual solution, the few still present must be supervised and well managed to avoid problems and negative repercussions in the environmental code”.

#Health #Tarantino #legislation #overcoming #landfills