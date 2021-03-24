Health Tappara ordered asymptomatic coronary patients to skate, chief doctor warns of risks: “More destructive than winning”

Maarit Valtonen, chief physician of the Olympic Committee, says that during an infection, the body’s defense system must focus its efforts on controlling the disease.

24.3. 16:21 | Updated 24.3. 16:43

Sick the training became a topic of conversation this week as two players from Tappara’s U20 team trained on their own, even though they had been diagnosed with a coronavirus.

The players serve as Tappara’s sports director Jukka Rautakorven as instructed, and Hakametsä ‘s third hall had to be closed as a result of the exercises.

Players who gave a positive corona test result should have been isolated. Now their actions violated the Infectious Diseases Act and the son criminal reports.

In the worst case, training players with coronary heart disease can be very detrimental to the players themselves. Understanding the danger is very challenging from the perspective of the information studied, specialist Maarit Valtonen says.

“Of course, common sense always says that if a person is sore and unwell, then one should not start to strain oneself physically,” says Valtonen, who works as a chief physician at the Research Center for Racing and Top Sports (Kihu) and the Finnish Olympic Committee.

Physical the role of stress in the onset, worsening of symptoms and development of complications has been considered long before Korona.

“Because the magnitude of the risk is not fully known and because some respiratory viruses, such as Korona, are heart-wrenching, it is, of course, very important that you go for sure in these situations,” Valtonen emphasizes.

“The body’s defense system must focus its efforts on controlling the disease.”

Valtonen also emphasizes the need for rest when suffering from an infectious disease. The disease can be prolonged and develop into more difficult or even life-threatening symptoms.

“During an infection, playing sports has far more to lose than you have to gain.”

Iron basket explained that he had let the players play sports, because they were asymptomatic and had been infected another week ago.

However, the players were not healthy. Coronavirus is a disease with a long incubation period and a biphasic symptom picture.

“An infected person may be very mildly symptomatic in the first week, but the disease worsens on day five or day six,” Valtonen gives an example.

“It can also be seen in the case of patients who end up in hospital that they do not get there immediately on the first day of symptoms, but the disease develops in a bad direction in a couple of weeks.”

This is why sports physicians require restraint to continue training, even if the symptom of the disease is very mild or even asymptomatic at first.

The sick According to Valtonen, athletes should avoid physical exertion for at least 14 days and rest at home following symptoms.

After the acute phase, training should be increased gradually. Because the symptom pattern varies and the training is different depending on the type of sport, the program must be individually designed to follow the body’s response.

“If the condition allows, for example, mobility training or similar light training can be done at home. After the isolation period, we set off with light outdoor activities such as walking, ”Valtonen instructs.

League games are far from stressful for light outdoor activities, and a premature return can show up as a backpack in recovery. This has already happened this season.

“Sure, most of those infected recover well. There has been a predominantly mild illness in the age group of athletes, but for some reason the disease is prolonged for some and there may be severe fatigue and decreased performance. Then it is important to study the situation well. ”

Provided the malaise is prolonged or the athlete develops arrhythmias, chest pain or abnormal breathing, Valtonen instructs athletes in further examinations to rule out myocarditis.

“Fortunately, myocarditis develops very rarely,” says Valtonen.