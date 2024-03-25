There management of rare diseasesfrom the National plan at the real life; the role of prevention in chronic degenerative diseases. And again: the scientific societies at the center of the health system, from patient journeys to single prescriptions, between international methodological standards and critical issues of the National Health Service. These are just some of the themes at the center of the '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies – towards the Fism General States'scheduled event on 27 and 28 March in Rome (Acquario Romano, piazza Manfredi Fanti 47). To open the work of the meeting, moderated by the journalist Annalisa ManducaThe president of Fism Loreto Gesualdo. Among the participants are patient associationsexponents of Farmindustriarepresentatives of institutionscalled to define a common strategy and develop a synergy to improve thehealth care thanks to the use of digital technologies within the diagnostic therapeutic care pathways (Pdta) and in clinical-organizational protocols.

Among others, the Undersecretary of Health will speak Marcello Gemmatothe president of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber Ugo Cappellaccithe president of the 10th Hygiene and Health Commission of the Senate Francesco Zaffinithe president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellottathe general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva Aps Annalisa Mandorinothe president of the National Federation of Medical Associations (Fnomceo) Filippo Anellithe president of the Higher Institute of Health Rocco Bellantone and the president of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso) Giovanni Migliore.