Beads of sweat on the skin reveal more about us than we know, says Professor Seppo Vainio. With their help, we will be able to recognize diseases and in the future even emotions.

When the next once you sweat, sniff your armpit and nod respectfully. The sweat drops on your skin say more about you than you think.

Small balls of sweat can reveal a hidden illness, and in the future, it may even be possible to analyze your emotional state: whether you are anxious, scared or deeply in love.