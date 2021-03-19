Health Survey: three out of four 35-year-old women are happy with their sex life, with one having sex at least once a week

According to a health study, only a few 35-year-olds use e-pills, but many resort to post-contraception. A condom proved to be the most common method of contraception.

Extensively the findings on contraception in a women’s health study surprised researchers. Hormonal contraception, especially in the form of pills, is used by only a few 35-year-old women. Many still resort to post-contraception.

“It was a big surprise how many are not using hormonal contraception. For example, mini-pills, which are easy to administer and have few side effects, were rarely used, ”says a professor of gynecology. Terhi Piltonen From the University of Oulu.

Piltonen is the lead researcher in an exceptionally large study of factors affecting women’s well-being and reproductive health. The study is underway in Oulu and Helsinki, and is part of the Northern Finland Birth Cohort Survey, which monitors the health of those born in 1986.

Combination birth control pills side effects with blood clot risks were discussed in public ten years ago.

“Bad reputation still follows in some way, albeit in vain, because we in healthcare know how to map risk factors and refer women to safe prevention,” says Piltonen.

In health research, the most common method of contraception turned out to be a condom, followed by the hormone coil. The hormone coil attracts leakage, which, according to Piltonen, is a very common desire of women.

For post-contraception had resorted at some point in their lives to 60 percent of the women surveyed. According to Piltonen, some had resorted to it several times.

The contraceptive pills were released for over-the-counter purchases in the early 2000s.

“Women are more aware of their availability and how they work. The use of post-contraception is always associated with mental stress, so of course you would also like to see easier and safer ways to prevent it, ”says Piltonen.

35 years old contraceptive choices show that more than half still have pregnancy aspirations.

“We are in a situation where I am wondering if I will start longer contraception or if I will have a child,” says Piltonen.

According to Piltonen, there is still room for improvement in women’s knowledge of reproductive health, as few people know how significantly fertility deteriorates even before menopause. This may appear in smaller family sizes than planned in the future.

In the study preliminary results suggest that the corona pandemic has not had a significant impact on women’s sex lives.

Three out of four 35-year-old women are happy with their sex lives, which is a good result, according to Piltonen. Every other woman has sex at least once a week.

On the other hand, one in four is dissatisfied, and reluctance is repeatedly experienced by one in five.

“How much harm is caused by the use of a mobile phone, work stress, medications, illnesses or something in housing, we will analyze these,” says Piltonen.

He points out that the trend that is also visible in the world is the declining direction of sexual interest.

For research more than 4,500 women born into the birth cohort have been invited, 800 of whom have participated so far. One thousand women in the cohort live in southern Finland. The Helsinki Center will close in June, which means that there is still time to join. According to Piltonen, the coronavirus has been taken into account in the visit arrangements and contacts have been minimized.

Some have received surprising diagnoses in the study, such as endometriosis or PCOS multicellular syndrome.

“They have come as a surprise, even though they have had clear symptoms for years. This shows that such common women’s health problems are often undetected, ”says Piltonen.