More than one out of two Italians, 56%, would be encouraged to consult a psychologist if there was a psychological bonus, compared to 23% who have already done so (with an increase of 6%) and 53% who would resort in case of need (+6%). These are some of the data that emerged from the survey “The role of the psychologist according to the Italians”, conducted by the Piepoli Institute for the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop) between 5 and 13 June, through 1,007 interviews, presented today on the occasion of the General States of the Psychological Profession, underway in Rome.

The survey shows that 21% of Italians believe their psychological well-being has worsened, assessing the level of stress at 44%. And as many as 80% of Italians believe that the help of a psychologist could be of great use in this moment of stress and discomfort. More than 90% of the interviewees declare that they consider the introduction of psychologists in hospitals, schools and social services useful. And the decisive role of the Psychological Bonus is confirmed, known by 7 out of 10, whose notoriety has grown by 18% in one year: more than one Italian out of two (56%) in fact believes that it could push him to contact an expert, if he needed it. 39% of Italians believe that a psychologist helps people live better, and the percentage rises to 54% in the 18-34 age group.

“Young people are the ambassadors of a new way of experiencing psychology. Over the last 10 years – comments Livio Gigliuto, executive president of Istituto Piepoli – the image of psychologists has improved markedly. This is the opinion of more than half of Italian citizens, but above all the younger ones, who increasingly attribute to the psychologist a function of developing personal skills.Precisely for this reason – he continues – a very large majority of the population would like the psychologist at school and in hospitals, but also in places of sport and work. Compared to the survey carried out in April, the share of those who have resorted to a psychologist is growing and of those who, faced with a psychological problem, would face it by resorting to a professional”.

“The decisive role of the psychological bonus in convincing the ‘undecided’ is confirmed – he underlines – whose notoriety has grown by 18% in one year. More than one Italian out of two believes that the psychological bonus could push him to contact an expert Finally – he concludes – stress is down slightly compared to that recorded at the beginning of the war in Ukraine but increasingly correlated to the economic and work situation and to the difficulties of reconciling work with family, especially in the 35-year-old -54 years old, perhaps affected by the return to the office after more intense phases of smart working”.