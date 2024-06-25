Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Emirati racer Alia Abdul Salam, representing “Team 2050”, signed a health partnership agreement with “Asethetech” Clinics Complex, in preparation for her participation in the Norwegian Formula 4 Championship early next August.

The agreement includes full health support for Alia Abdul Salam, who is the first Emirati racer in Formula Boat races, for a full season, with supervision of her preparation program before any international or local participation during the 2025 season.

The announcement of the signing of the agreement came at the Aesthetic Clinics Complex at the complex’s headquarters in the Al Bateen area in Abu Dhabi.

Contestant Alia Abdel Salam stressed her great happiness with the comprehensive health support, medical follow-up and physical preparation provided by the Aesthetic Clinics Complex, which represents a great motivation to show her best in the Norwegian round next August in her first official participation in the Formula 4 championships.