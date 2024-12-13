The Ministry of Health will inform the CCAA at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) next Monday about the implications of the eventual incorporation into the National Health System of the 1.5 million Muface mutual members, as appears in one of the points of the day of the Plenary Session of December 16.

Doubts about the continuity of the Muface health concert, which ends on January 31, are still present and have led mutualists to demonstrate in the streets. After the first tender was void, the Government opened a period of ten business days (from November 21 to December 4) for insurers to notify at what price they would provide the health service to assist mutual members. specifying fixed premiums that would have to be paid for each age group for each year of the new concert and, based on the data collected, publish a second tender for a period of up to three years (2025, 2026 and 2027).

On November 18, Health published the report ‘Muface: from private insurance to the National Health System’, in which it showed its favorable position and considered “viable and reasonable” the incorporation of the mutualist population into public health care. But the Government wants to save the concert that provides assistance to 1.5 million mutual members (1.1 million civil servants and 400,000 family members) to avoid the transfer to public health that would add pressure to the system.

The Health meeting with the autonomies comes while waiting for the Ministry of Public Function to publish the new tender for the competition, which Minister Óscar López expects to occur before the end of the year after analyzing the information collected after the information provided by the insurers in the preliminary consultation.

Only DKV and Asisa They responded to the consultation launched at the beginning of December. Adeslas, the third insurer along with the previous two that currently provide the service to mutual members, did not participate and has even already sent a farewell letter to the mutual members in a protocol gesture given the imminence of the dates.

In evaluating the information received, Muface indicated that none of the insurers that responded to the query provided the “evidence of costs” that the Government requested to justify the 40% increase they requested in order to continue providing the service. But he also urged the Government to increase the premium based on age.

The first tender for the renewal of the concert for the years 2025 and 2026 was deserted after the three insurers that until now pay attention to Muface (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) did not present themselves in rejection of the 17.12% increase in the premiums offered by the Government, well below the insurers’ request, which was around 40%. If the second one is not successful – when it is presented – the agreement will expire on January 31, although mutual members, who still do not know if they will be able to choose their coverage, will see assistance extended until October as established by the public sector contracts law.