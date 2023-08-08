First modification:
The situation in the capital of Sudan worries human rights organizations, since the ongoing war has caused a collapse in the health system. The magnitude of the problem is extreme, at a time when corpses accumulate in the streets due to the lack of electricity in the morgues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 24.7 million Sudanese need health care and four million children and pregnant mothers suffer from severe malnutrition.
#Health #Sudan #Multifaceted #health #crisis #compounded #power #cuts #morgues
Leave a Reply