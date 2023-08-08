





05:21 A Sudanese woman who fled the conflict in Geneina, in Sudan’s Darfur region, was injured by a mortar shell explosion, sits in the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) mission hospital in Adre, Chad, on 23 July 2023. © REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

The situation in the capital of Sudan worries human rights organizations, since the ongoing war has caused a collapse in the health system. The magnitude of the problem is extreme, at a time when corpses accumulate in the streets due to the lack of electricity in the morgues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 24.7 million Sudanese need health care and four million children and pregnant mothers suffer from severe malnutrition.