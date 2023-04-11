The first survey on the quality of medicinal mushrooms marketed in Italy revealed “critical issues regarding mycotherapeutics sold in the form of supplements”. The study – published in ‘Nutrients’ – was conducted by the universities of Pisa, Bari, Bologna, Palermo and Turin, together with Aoup, the Pisan university hospital. The research, conducted over a two-year period with the most up-to-date analytical technologies – they explain from the Pisan university – brought to light “several important non-conformities in the 19 products analysed”. In particular, “some preparations contained a fungal species different from the one indicated on the label; others were contaminated by mycotoxins with levels higher than those required by law; in other cases, mycotherapy of the same type revealed a very different concentration of active ingredients, compromising the ‘therapeutic efficacy of the products’.

“Most of the problems encountered are attributable to the fact that the industrial cultivation of these mushrooms with pharmacological properties takes place in geographical areas, such as China, which are still characterized by a low level of quality in the manufacturing processes – explains Cristina Nali of the University of Pisa – and yet also the control exercised by the European importers does not appear to be entirely effective. Ultimately, our research has highlighted the need for an updated international regulation shared between the scientific community and control bodies, also based on appropriate programs of monitoring of the quality of the materials available on the market, all in order to protect the health of the consumer and create strictly supervised forms of commerce”.

Also on this theme – recalls UniPi – in November 2022 the congress of the Italian Medicinal Mushroom Society, a scientific association made up of scholars interested in promoting knowledge, research and dissemination of medicinal mushrooms, their effects on human health, was held at the university. man and applications in the medical field. “It was a fertile moment of discussion, from which some priorities emerged, starting with the need to ensure constant and serious monitoring of the quality of mycotherapeutic formulations – remarked Nali – In fact, the presence of contaminants, such as heavy metals and mycotoxins, or biological organisms, such as pathogenic microorganisms, as well as the lack of information regarding the genetic purity of the material present in commercial formulations, are all worrying factors connected with the fact that the industrial production of microfungi is concentrated in eastern regions lacking in terms of manufacturing quality “.