A study published in PLOS Pathogens found that since 2009 swine flu has jumped about 400 times from humans to pigs. The research suggests that these jumps, not as studied as those that occur from animals to people, pose a challenge for global public health, since the more jumps there are from one species to another, the more mutations there can be in viruses and these can be more dangerous for both animals and humans.

