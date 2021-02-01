The Ministry of Health is seriously studying the possibility of not recommending, and even prohibiting, communities andcradle the over 65s with the AstraZeneca formula, faced with doubts about the effectiveness of the Oxford University compound among older people.

“Clinical trials have not been conducted in older people, with which it is very possible that by not having evidence it is recommended for younger groups that have been part of the trials, “said Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES). that, indeed lHealth experts will meet this week to decide on the strategy with this compound and that, in any case, on Wednesday the Public Health Commission of the Ministry of Health will rule on the committee’s recommendation, either to veto the use for the elderly or to allow it. What Simon did guarantee is that whatever the decision, Spain will not miss a single dose of the Oxford vaccine.

The most serious questioning about this compound came from Standing Committee on Vaccination of the Robert Koch Institute of Germany, who recommended not inoculating those over 65 years of age with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to lack of data on its efficacy in this age group.

However, on January 29, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to the third vaccine that will be distributed in the European Union without considering the exceptions raised by the German health authorities.